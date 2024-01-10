Tesla China sold 456k Model Y domestically in 2023

By

The Tesla Model Y saw a blockbuster 2023 in China, with the all-electric crossover seeing domestic sales of 456,394 units. That’s an increase of 44.74% year-over-year. It also exceeds Tesla’s overall sales in 2019, when the electric vehicle maker sold approximately 367,500 vehicles globally.

The Model Y has always been popular in China, and this became quite evident in December 2023. During the month, domestic sales of the Model Y totaled 60,055 units, up 20.41% from the 49,877 sold in the previous month. The Model Y’s domestic sales in December 2023 also represent a 104.36% year-over-year increase from the 29,387 vehicles that were sold in December 2022, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Considering the Model Y’s strong performance in China, it was no surprise that the all-electric crossover accounted for 79.22% of Tesla’s domestic sales in December, as noted in a CNEV Post report. For context, Tesla China saw retail sales of 75,805 vehicles in December.

The Model Y’s strong performance in the domestic Chinese market does not mean to say that the Model 3 sedan is now irrelevant, however. In December, the all-electric sedan was still exported to foreign territories. Thus, only 15,750 units were sold domestically during the month. This meant that the Model 3 accounted for 20.78% of the electric vehicle maker’s retail sales in China in December 2023.

In 2023, the Tesla Model 3 sold 147,270 units in China’s domestic market, representing an 18.33% year-over-year increase. Such an improvement may seem quite minor compared to the Model Y’s figures, but one should note that the Model 3 halted its sales in China when Tesla transitioned Giga Shanghai to its Model 3 Highland production line.

As per data from the CPCA, Tesla China sold a total of 94,139 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in December, 18,334 of which were exported. Tesla China’s overall sales for the full year 2023 also reached 947,742 units, accounting for over half of the electric vehicle maker’s worldwide 2023 sales.

