By

Tesla China is continuing its incremental price increases on the Model Y, adjusting the prices of both the Long-Range and Performance trim levels late last week.

Tesla increased prices on both Model Y configurations by 2,000 yuan, or $291.87. The Long Range Model Y is now 311,900 yuan ($45,517,56), while the Performance configuration is 361,900 ($52,814.38).

It is the second time Tesla has performed relatively minimal price increases on the Model Y in China in as many weeks. In early February, Tesla pushed Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive configurations up by the same amount, bringing the base-level trim to 261,900 ($38,460.97) from 259,900 yuan ($38,167.27).

Tesla continues to slowly but surely climb prices back up to more appropriate levels after slashing prices in China significantly in early January. The automaker cut prices on both the Model 3 and Model Y by between 6 and 13.5 percent.

The price cuts evidently helped stimulate demand and growth for Tesla in China. The automaker showed an 18 percent increase from December last month by delivering 66,051 vehicles from its Giga Shanghai factory in China, with 39,208 units being exported.

Tesla has also continued to work prices in the U.S. market across its vehicle lineup. Huge cuts to the lineup were applied in January, and Tesla has revised price points on a nearly continuous basis, with this past weekend being the first this year where the automaker did not make a change to any vehicles in the market.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla China continues incremental Model Y price increases