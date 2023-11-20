Tesla China loads up another batch of upgraded Model 3 for export

By

Recent footage taken at the Shanghai South Port has revealed that Tesla China is still exporting large numbers of the upgraded Model 3 Highland abroad. This was hinted at by the stream of Tesla Model 3 units being loaded onto a ro-ro vessel on Sunday morning, local time.

The fleet of upgraded Model 3 sedans was observed by longtime Tesla China watcher Wu Wa, who has been chronicling the progress and development of Giga Shanghai since its earliest days. As per the drone operator, about 1,200 Model 3 Highland units were loaded on the car carrier ship Prostar on the morning of November 19, 2023.

The fact that the vehicles being loaded onto the ro-ro vessel were upgraded Model 3 units bodes well for the demand for the vehicle. Since it was unveiled in late August, the new Model 3 has received acclaim from both professional and amateur reviewers alike. The vehicle’s updates to its comfort and its higher quality interior in particular have earned much praise.

Early in the morning of November 19, 1,200 Tesla Model 3s were loaded onto the ro-ro vessel Prostar and left Shanghai South Port . #Tesla #ShanghaiSouthport pic.twitter.com/HvNBELF4bC — WuWa (@bentv_sh) November 19, 2023

Hints of the high demand for the new Model 3 have been evident as of late, especially in markets like China. Over the past weeks, Tesla China has implemented a series of price increases to the all-electric sedan. Initially, a price increase for the new Model 3 Long Range was rolled out. A similar adjustment to the cost of the entry level Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive was implemented after.

Tesla Giga Shanghai is the only electric vehicle factory that is producing the new Model 3. Considering that the revamped all-electric sedan is being offered in multiple countries, Giga Shanghai is essentially the only facility that’s addressing the demand for the vehicle. With this in mind, it is quite unsurprising to see that exports for the new Model 3 are still ongoing.

Tesla China typically allots Giga Shanghai’s resources in the final weeks of the quarter to the domestic market. Considering the apparent strong demand for the new Model 3 worldwide, however, it would appear that exports of the Model 3 would likely be ongoing well into Q4’s final weeks. This setup would likely change in the coming quarters, especially as the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s other plant that produces the Model 3, also transitions to the updated all-electric sedan.

Tesla China loads up another batch of upgraded Model 3 for export