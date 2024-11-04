Tesla China sells 68,280 vehicles wholesale in October 2024

By

Tesla China sold 68,280 vehicles wholesale in October 2024, as per data released by the China Passenger Car Association. The results represent a 22.69% decline from the 88,321 vehicles sold wholesale in September 2024 and a decline of 5.32% from October 2023’s 72,115 units.

As of writing, the CPCA has not yet released how many vehicles were exported by Tesla China last month. Thus, the electric vehicle maker’s domestic sales for October are yet to be determined. That being said, Deutsche Bank posted an estimate for Tesla China’s domestic sales in late October, with the firm estimating 47,000 domestic vehicle deliveries during the month.

CPCA reported 68,280 wholesale sales from Giga Shanghai in October. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/Uz375R1p4Z — Roland Pircher (@piloly) November 4, 2024

Data compiled by industry watchers suggest that in the January to October 2024 period, Tesla China sold 744,038 vehicles wholesale. This represents a 3.52% decline compared to the company’s figures from the previous year, as per data compiled by CNEV Post. It should be noted, however, that Tesla China’s year-to-date domestic sales are so far up 6.5% year-over-year as of the week ending October 27, 2024.

Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, seems to be maintaining its hold in China’s new energy vehicle segment, with industry watchers suggesting that the all-electric crossover’s domestic sales have accumulated 373,000 units this year. If these estimates are accurate, it would mean that the Model Y is still one of China’s best-selling NEVs.

Elon Musk has previously noted that Tesla could match its record deliveries in 2023 this 2024. For Tesla to achieve this, the electric vehicle maker would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024. This is a pretty ambitious target, though it might be feasible if Tesla China sees some momentum in November and December.

