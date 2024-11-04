By

BYD’s premium all-electric DENZA D9 MPV recently debuted in Thailand’s growing luxury auto market.

“This year, BYD has reached several milestones in Thailand, including the inauguration of a manufacturing facility. The introduction of [the] DENZA brand strengthens our commitment to the Thai market.

“As a regional hub for the automotive industry with a well-established luxury car sector, we are confident DENZA’s blend of luxury and sustainable technology will resonate with Thai consumers,” noted Liu Xueliang, BYD’s General Manager of Asia-Pacific Automotive Sales Division.

The Denza D9 starts at approximately $59 345 for the Denza D9 Premium variant. BYD also offers the Performance AWD variant for $80,118. For perspective, the average annual salary in Thailand is $33,274, while the median salary is $2,638.

Thailand’s luxury car market is projected to deliver a revenue of up to $494 million this year. It is expected to show an annual growth rate of 2.07% between 2024 and 2029. The Thai luxury car market is projected to reach a volume of $548 million by 2029. In comparison, the United States luxury car market is projected to post a revenue of $7,024 million in 2024.

