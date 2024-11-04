By

Aptera Motors informed Teslarati that it reached a significant milestone, successfully completing the first test drive of its production-intent Solar Electric Vehicle (EV). The company will use data from its successful test drive for real-world validation.

“Driving our first production-intent vehicle marks an extraordinary moment in Aptera’s journey,” said Steve Fambro, Aptera’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO. “It demonstrates real progress toward delivering a vehicle that redefines efficiency, sustainability, and energy independence.”

Aptera’s first drive test validated its proprietary battery pack, which works with its EMR3 powertrain. Aster’s Solar EV uses Vitesco Technologies EMR3 drivetrain. Earlier this year, the company announced a collaboration with Vitesco Technologies to meet its desired schedule launch.

Aptera had originally wanted to launch its Solar EV with an in-wheel motor solution. However, the time required to develop an in-wheel motor solution did not align with its projected launch date for customer deliveries. By using Vitesco Technologies EMR3 drivetrains, Aptera ensured its Solar EV deliveries would start by 2025.

“Aptera’s production-intent models will continue to evolve, with additional production parts and functionality integrated and tested over time. As each feature is validated, Aptera will continue to test the vehicle’s systems in progressively challenging and high-speed settings, paving the way for a fully tested, validated production vehicle ready for deliveries to the company’s nearly 50,000 pre-order reservation holders,” told Teslarati.

The company plans to release the first Solar Electric Vehicle that requires zero charging. Unlike other electric vehicles, Aptera’s Solar EVs will charge directly from the sun through solar panels. Customers may choose between four solar power technologies to charge their cars: 1) Solar Roof + Dash, 2) Solar Hood, 3) Solar Rear Hatch, and 4) All Panels.

Aptera aims to release three different Solar EV builds by the time of launch. Prices for the vehicles have Aptera’s Solar EV start at $26,800, based on its configuration page. The base model has a battery pace with a range of 250 miles and a daily solar charge capacity of 40 miles. The company accepts preorders for its Solar EV with a down payment of $100.

Aptera’s prices are subject to change. The company expects to publish official Solar EV prices closer to its launch.

