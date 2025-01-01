Tesla China teases arrival of V4 Superchargers in 2025

By

It appears that Tesla is poised to roll out its Supercharger V4 in China in the near future. This was hinted at in apparent promotional materials from the EV maker that have been shared online.

Supercharger V4 teaser:

A poster shared by industry watchers in social media featured an apparent message from Tesla China stating that “V4 Supercharging Station is coming.”

The poster also noted that in 2025, “Tesla China’s first batch of V4 Supercharging Station is coming soon.”

Tesla China’s image seems to suggest that the company would be deploying its V4 stalls with V4 Cabinet in the country.

Tesla China has announced that it will soon begin deploying V4 Supercharger stations. pic.twitter.com/m8MKF2VK5s — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) January 1, 2025

Tesla China Supercharger V4 reports:

This is not the first time that reports about Tesla China’s V4 Supercharger rollout have been shared online.

Earlier in December, reports from local media outlets such as Gasgoo suggested that Tesla is planning on deploying its V4 stations on the Chinese mainland in 2025.

Tesla V4 Supercharger and V4 Cabinet quick specs:

Tesla’s V4 Superchargers are the fastest and most powerful EV chargers that have been released by the electric car maker.

Combined with the V4 Cabinet, V4 Superchargers can charge cars at speeds of up to 500 kW and the Tesla Semi at speeds of up to 1.2 MW.

The V4 Cabinet also supports 400V-1000V vehicle architectures.

Tesla China’s potential V4 Supercharger ramp:

Tesla China operates a dedicated Supercharger factory in Shanghai.

In 2021, the facility was completed, and reports indicated that it had the capacity to produce 10,000 Supercharger V3 stalls per year.

If Tesla China is able to produce V4 stalls and V4 Cabinets at its Shanghai Supercharger factory, it could pave the way for a rapid expansion of V4 chargers across the country, and perhaps even the region.

