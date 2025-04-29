Tesla China vehicle registrations rise 51% in April’s fourth week

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations saw a notable rise in the week of April 21-27, 2025. Over the week, the electric vehicle maker’s registrations saw an impressive 51% week-over-week rise, suggesting that domestic vehicle deliveries are on the rise once more.

Tesla China Results

In the week ending April 27, Tesla China saw 10,300 new vehicle registrations. This represents a notable rise from the company’s registration numbers in the past weeks of April. For context, Tesla China saw 3,600 registrations in the week ending April 6, 5,400 registrations in the week ending April 13, and 6,780 registrations in the week ending April 20, 2025.

Considering that April is the first month of the second quarter, expectations were high that Tesla China was allocating Giga Shanghai’s output for vehicle exports. With 10,300 registrations in the week ending April 27, however, it would appear that the company’s domestic deliveries are picking up once more. China reports 10.3k Tesla registrations for the week of April 21-27. 🇨🇳



The week is up 51.4% from last week and -30.5% year-over-year. The quarter is -25.3% QoQ and -6.9% YoY. This quarter is -37.8% vs. 24Q3 the best quarter after 4 weeks. YTD is at +0.3% YoY. Highest week of… pic.twitter.com/1gVy4T8pfZ— Roland Pircher (@piloly) April 29, 2025

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s overall perforce in the domestic auto sector can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are closely tracked by industry watchers, as well as some local automakers like Li Auto.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Focus

Tesla China produces the Model Y and Model 3 in Giga Shanghai. Both vehicles are also exported from China to foreign territories. As per industry watchers, it would appear that both the Model 3 and Model Y saw an increase in registrations in the week ending April 27.

This is the sales data for Tesla China's Model 3/Y last week. pic.twitter.com/7uMMXTJ5dm— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) April 29, 2025

The Model 3, for one, appears to have seen 3,200 registrations in the week ending April 27, a 14% increase from the 2,800 that were registered in the week ending April 20. For context, Tesla China saw just 1,500 new Model 3 registrations in the week ending April 13 and 1,040 registrations in the week ending April 6.

The Model Y, on the other hand, saw 7,100 registrations in the week ending April 27. That’s a 77.5% increase from the 4,000 that were registered in the week ending April 20. Tesla also saw 3,900 registrations in the week ending April 13, and 2,540 registrations in the week ending April 6, 2025.