Tesla China registrations hit Q1’s highest levels in March’s final week

Tesla China saw 20,700 new vehicle registrations in the week of March 24-30, 2025.

The week’s registrations were the highest of the first quarter.

The Week Ending March 30 in Focus

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, though a general overview of the company’s results can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked and shared online by industry watchers.

And as per industry watchers, Tesla China saw almost 21,000 new vehicle registrations in the week ending March 30. This represents a growth of over 20% from the previous week. It also represents the highest registrations in the first quarter, and Tesla China’s fourth-highest week to date. In China, 20.7k Tesla insurance registrations were reported for the week of March 24 to 30. 🇨🇳



The week is up 21.8% from last week and +20.3% year-over-year. The quarter is -30.3% QoQ and +1.8% YoY. Highest week of the quarter and 4th highest week ever. pic.twitter.com/V3ndN920aD— Roland Pircher (@piloly) April 1, 2025

March 2025’s Registrations

While Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations were quite low in January and February, registrations saw a notable rebound after production of the new Model Y restarted. This could be seen in the registrations of the new Model Y after the vehicle started local deliveries.

For context, new Model Y deliveries in China started in late February. During the week ending March 2, Tesla’s registrations in China rose to 12,800 units. Registrations continued to rise in the week ending March 9, which saw 13,800 registrations, the week ending March 16, which saw 15,300 registrations, and the week ending March 23, which saw 17,400 registrations. $TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



<Mar 2025>

3-9 : 13,800

10-16 : 15,300

17-23 : 17,400

24-30 : 21,000



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lBQj7MU1Dn— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) April 1, 2025

Tesla China’s YoY Performance

With the new Model Y now being ramped in China, Tesla’s year-to-date registrations for 2025 have passed the previous year’s figures. Industry watchers estimate that Tesla China’s numbers this 2025 are up 1.8% year-over-year so far, which is quite impressive considering that Giga Shanghai was throttled during the quarter due to the company’s transition to the new Model Y.