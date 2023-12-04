Tesla China wholesale figures listed at 82,432 units in November 2023

By

Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales rebounded in November, ending two consecutive months of sequential declines. As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China sold 82,432 vehicles in November 2023, an increase of 14.31% compared to October’s 72,115 units.

It should be noted that Tesla China’s November sales are down 17.81% from the 100,291 units that were sold in the same month last year. November’s results, however, ended the sales decline that was recorded in September and October, which saw dips of 11.98% and 2.64%, respectively.

Overall, it would appear that from the January to November 2023 period, Tesla China was able to sell 853,603 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles, as tracked by CNEV Post. That’s an increase of 30.31% year-over-year.

While Tesla China’s wholesale figures saw a decline in September and October, this was likely largely due to Giga Shanghai’s transition to the Model 3 Highland. The Tesla Model 3 Highland only started deliveries to the domestic Chinese market in late October. Prior to that, Model 3 Highland units were primarily sent abroad.

Considering that Tesla China has posted a 14.31% month-over-month improvement in its wholesale numbers, it would suggest that the electric vehicle maker had overcome its initial production challenges with the Model 3 Highland. With this in mind, it would also appear that Giga Shanghai is back on track in its attempt to reach its ambitious sales goals this 2023.

Tesla’s China factory in Shanghai currently has an annual capacity of over 950,000 vehicles, making it the company’s largest production facility in the world by volume. The plant produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, which are not only delivered to local consumers but are also exported to other markets.

Overall, Tesla is targeting a milestone of 1.8 million vehicles this 2023. Over the past three quarters, Tesla had delivered a total of 1,324,074 vehicles globally. For Tesla to achieve its 1.8 million target, the company would have to deliver at least 475,926 vehicles this fourth quarter.

