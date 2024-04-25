Tesla China launches zero downpayment program for inventory vehicles

By

Tesla China has announced a zero downpayment program for inventory Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. The program, which is likely a way for the company to boost its domestic sales in China, was announced by the electric vehicle maker in a post on its official Weibo account.

Customers who purchase a Model 3 or Model Y before the end of the second quarter could take advantage of the zero downpayment program. It should be noted, however, that only inventory vehicles and showroom units are covered by the promotion.

Tesla China noted in its poster that with the zero downpayment program in place, customers purchasing an inventory Model 3 sedan could see an annualized interest rate starting at 4.58%. This also means that the daily payments for the Model 3 sedan, which was upgraded to its latest iteration last year, could be as low as RMB 145 ($20.01). That’s pretty good value considering what the Model 3 offers.

For the Model Y, Tesla China noted in its Weibo poster that with its zero downpayment offer in place, the daily payments for the all-electric crossover could be as low as RMB 146 ($20.15). Customers could also opt in for a downpayment of at least RMB 79,990 ($11,000) instead, which translates to a daily payment of just RMB 95 ($13.11).

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla China’s recently announced zero downpayment offer effectively replaces the zero-interest loan offer that the company rolled out earlier this month, which also covered the Model 3 and the Model Y. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Tesla China rolled out a zero downpayment offer for the two Giga Shanghai-made vehicles. The EV maker introduced a similar program in November 2021, but it was quickly retired.

China is arguably the most competitive market for electric vehicles today, thanks in no small part to the fact that the country is home to numerous domestic pure EV companies. The presence of these competitors has resulted in Tesla China adopting a more aggressive stance in the market. Elon Musk addressed Tesla China’s competition in the recently-held Q1 2024 earnings call.

“I don’t know what our competitors can do, except we’ve done relatively better than they have because if you look at the drop in our competitors in China sales versus our drop in sales, our drop was less than theirs. So, we’re doing well,” Musk said.

