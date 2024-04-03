Tesla China promotes Model 3/Y’s affordability with new incentive program

By

Tesla China is starting the second quarter with new incentives for customers in the form of limited-time finance policies such as low downpayment offers and zero-interest loans. The incentives seem to be part of the electric vehicle maker’s efforts to boost its vehicle sales in the country.

As noted by Tesla China in a post on Weibo, customers could enjoy three years of interest-free benefits with a downpayment of just RMB 80,000 ($11,000) if they order a Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan or Model Y crossover before the end of April 2024. Customers who trade-in their vehicle for a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y could receive a zero-interest loan for up to five years.

Tesla China leaned into its vehicles’ affordability in its post on Weibo. “Can you believe that you can drive away a new Tesla with RMB 80,000 without any interest? The best-selling Model 3/Y has a daily payment of only RMB 154 at most, which is equivalent to the price of a hot pot meal. Change the car into a Tesla. The gas money can be spent on the monthly payment,” Tesla China wrote in its post.

Tesla China noted that under its three-year zero-interest loan offer, customers could see monthly payments of up to RMB 4,611 ($637) for the upgraded Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), or just RMB 5,111 ($706) for the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD). Under the five-year zero-interest loan offer for trade-in customers, monthly payments are just up to RMB 2,767 ($382) for the base Model 3 and RMB 3,067 ($423) for the base Model Y.

Apart from financial incentives, Tesla China has also announced that customers who trade-in their vehicles for a Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 or Model Y are eligible to receive a 90-day Enhanced Autopilot free trial. Tesla China also listed a 14-day car replacement guarantee and a 14-day worry-free commuting guarantee for trade-in customers in its Weibo poster.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, customers who wish to take advantage of Tesla China’s financing offer this Q2 2024 must meet certain requirements. Customers who place an order for a Model 3 or Model Y before the end of April, for one, could apply for the five-year zero-interest loan offer if they are able to take delivery of their vehicles by the end of June 2024, among other requirements.

