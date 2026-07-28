Tesla claims supplier is holding Cybertruck production hostage

Tesla is asking a federal court to force a Cybertruck parts supplier to hand back manufacturing equipment the automaker says it owns, warning that production of the pickup could stop within days without it.

The company filed an emergency lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, asking for a hearing on short notice to recover tooling used to stamp Cybertruck components at Giga Texas. According to the complaint, first reported by Bloomberg, the equipment sits inside a Troy, Texas plant run by Angstrom Automotive Group, which bought the facility from Anderton Casting last year and kept it on as a Tesla supplier. Case 6:26-cv-0477 is one of the more urgent supplier disputes Tesla has brought to court.

The dispute traces back to July 13, when Angstrom told Tesla it planned to close the Troy facility. The two sides then failed to agree on a plan to retrieve the die-cast tools, trim dies, fixtures, cutting tools, gauges and X-ray equipment that belong to Tesla. A shipment of 700 finished parts due out on July 17 never left the building, according to the filing. When Tesla sent representatives to the plant on July 21, accompanied by law enforcement, they were turned away.

Tesla’s complaint alleges Angstrom then asked for an extra $250,000 a week to keep the facility running, a demand the automaker calls an attempt to exert commercial pressure by holding its own property “for ransom.” Angstrom has not issued a public response.

The lawsuit states thousands of Cybertrucks already assigned to customers are tied to the parts in question, and that supply will run out “in mere days” without court intervention. Tesla says it is not asking the judge to resolve the underlying contract dispute or award damages, only to get physical access to equipment it already owns.

Tesla has also turned to the courts before to protect its supply chain, including its ongoing trade secret fight with former battery equipment supplier Matthews International, where a judge issued a permanent injunction against the company earlier this year.

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A ruling on Tesla’s request for emergency relief is expected within days.