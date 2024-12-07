By

Tesla has confirmed that a feature allowing drivers to customize their infotainment center Cybertruck avatar, as debuted in the recent holiday update, will soon go out to additional models.

Earlier this week, the Tesla Cybertruck account on X shared a screenshot of the Cybertruck avatar with a custom wrap on the infotainment center, along with a GitHub link to the instructions for creating the custom virtual wrap. In response to another user, the account also said, “wrap & license plate customization coming to other models in future updates,” after the feature first debuted in the Cybertruck with Tesla’s 2024 Holiday Update.

The instructions require users to use a given template to create the custom image, along with following specific requirements such as a resolution of 1024×768, a max file size of 1 MB, and in a .png format. Then, users will need to use a USB drive to create a folder called “Wraps,” before loading up to ten custom Cybertruck wrap images into the folder and plugging the USB drive into the Cybertruck. After doing so, drivers will have access to the custom digital wraps in their Toybox by selecting “Paint Shop” and then “Wrap.”

Here’s what Tesla has to say about the feature in the holiday update’s release notes:

Personalize your Cybertruck avatar with a custom wrap & license plate! Use one of many preloaded designs or create and upload custom ones using a USB flash drive. Details on template and instructions will be published via Github

It’s not yet clear when Tesla expects to launch the features for other models, though it makes sense that it would launch for Cybertrucks first, given the culture surrounding Cybertruck wraps. In September, Tesla also eliminated most of its Cybertruck wrap options, despite having offered as many as around 11 colors in March. Along with sharing the Cybertruck custom wrap visualization feature, the holiday update includes important updates to Sentry Mode, a long-awaited Tesla Apple Watch app, and a number of other improvements.

