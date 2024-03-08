Tesla Cybertruck blasted by another firearm to prove unbelievable strength

By

Yet another firearm blasted the Tesla Cybertruck in an effort to prove its unbelievable strength, and it passed the test.

The truck was shot up by Jack Rosenbauer, a content creator, whose Cybertruck was driven to a remote location and unloaded on with an assault rifle.

Although the X post states that the gun is an AK-47, it is not. Instead, it is a 9mm and not the 7.62mm diameter rounds that an AK would actually utilize. While it is not as advertised, it is still an impressive feat.

Took an AK47 to the Tesla cybertruck. It is in fact bulletproof @elonmusk did not lie. This truck is an absolute tank @Tesla t pic.twitter.com/9MqSWcwJ2K — jake (@jake_rosenbauer) March 7, 2024

Of course, this is not the first time that Tesla’s claims of a bullet-resistant exoskeleton have been put to the test.

Initially, Tesla conducted a test involving a Tommy gun.

This vehicle was spotted on the highway after the test, which occurred before the pickup’s initial deliveries in November.

This was followed by another bullet test in February from notable streamer and content creator Adin Ross, who shot up his Cybertruck as well.

Joe Rogan also shot an arrow into the side of the Cybertruck during CEO Elon Musk’s most recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

It seems the theme with the Tesla Cybertruck for sometime will be to shoot it, abuse it, and run it into the ground to see how much damage it can actually take before it gives way. Perhaps what is most impressive is that it has managed to overcome several of these gunfire tests, meaning it is definitely capable of what Tesla developed it for, which is to be the ideal mode of travel in the case of an apocalypse.

