Tesla posts behind the scenes footage of Cybertruck’s “bullet test” demo

Back in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that a Cybertruck that was sighted driving around with bullet marks underwent some “Al Capone-style” testing with a Tommy Gun. A video of the test, plus some more, were shared by the electric vehicle maker during the all-electric pickup truck’s first delivery event.

While showing off the production Cybertruck, Elon Musk shared a video of how the bullet test was conducted. As could be seen in the video, the Cybertruck really did weather the shots from a Tommy Gun. The doors of the all-electric pickup truck were dented, yes, but the bullets did not pierce the vehicle at all.

Feat of Strength 1: Shots fired pic.twitter.com/aPfpQuMXvc — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

As it turns out, however, Tesla has even more footage of the Cybertruck’s bullet test. Uploaded on the official Cybertruck account on X, the behind-the-scenes video of the bullet test revealed that four types of guns were tested on the all-electric pickup truck. Apart from the Tommy Gun that was featured in Musk’s video, the Cybertruck was also shot with a Glock, an MP5-SD, and a shotgun.

As noted by Wes, a lead Cybertruck engineer, the Cybertruck was not really designed to be bulletproof, but if the vehicle were to weather literal shots from guns, then all the better. The Cybertruck was simply designed to be strong, but it’s icing on the cake if it happens to be bulletproof as well — at least to a point.

During the Tommy Gun test, the Tesla engineers were pleasantly surprised when they opened the Cybertruck door and found no interior damage at all. The same was true for the other tests, like the Glock and the MP5-SD. Even the shotgun test, which would likely have breached any other pickup truck in the market, was not enough to break the Cybertruck.

The shotgun’s shots gave the Cybertruck the most damage, as the windows of the vehicle were cracked as a result of the test. Despite this, however, the Cybertruck still functioned normally after, so much so that it towed a Ford truck that did not survive the bullet test afterwards.

