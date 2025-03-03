Tesla construction sites near Giga Berlin attacked with fire

A left-wing extremist group has claimed credit for an apparent arson attack against Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg last week. As per reports about the incident, the attack was directed at subcontractors for projects that Tesla Germany is currently doing.

The Giga Berlin attack:

As noted in a CarUp report, the fire department in Grünheide was alerted about an incident last Tuesday. Upon arrival at the Giga Berlin complex, authorities observed that two construction cranes and cable shafts had been set on fire.

Authorities have noted that the fires were seemingly intentional, and thus, the incident was classified as arson. Adding to these speculations was a letter from a left-wing extremist group that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reasons and investigations:

The left-wing extremist group, in their letter, was protesting Tesla’s presence in the area. The group also opposed any plans to expand Giga Berlin-Brandenburg further. The group also noted that the fires were directed at companies that are working with Tesla, such as German railway giant Deutsche Bahn.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, particularly the culprits behind the arson attacks. In the aftermath of the blazes, security has been heightened around the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg complex. Security has been improved in areas that are currently being developed as well.

Construction updates:

Giga Berlin is already producing the new Model Y, but it is still not fully completed. Tesla Germany has plans to expand the facility, though these plans have been met with opposition.

For now, several construction projects are still underway in the area. These include a project from Deutsche Bahn, which involves the buildout of a large freight station near the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg complex.