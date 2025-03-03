Tesla finalizes location of first store in India: report

Tesla has finalized a deal for its first showroom in India, leasing a 4,000-square-foot space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 35 lakh ($40,100) monthly.

Information about Tesla’s reported first store in the country was initially reported by The Times of India.

Tesla India store details:

Tesla India’s first store will reportedly be located on the ground floor of the BKC tower, the report noted. Tesla India will reportedly have a five-year lease on its BKC store, which will display Tesla’s electric vehicles. A second Tesla showroom is reportedly planned for Delhi’s Aerocity.

Tesla’s deal for its first India store came on the heels of CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. Following Musk’s meeting with the official, Tesla opened several job listings in India, suggesting that a launch was imminent.

🚨 NEWS: Tesla Said to Have Finalised Mumbai’s BKC for Its First Showroom Ahead of India EV Market Entry



Tesla has finalised a deal to open its first

showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, in what is probably the highest lease rent for a commercial space.



Property market… pic.twitter.com/Sp8yJVzke6— Herbert Ong (@herbertong) March 3, 2025

Tariff Challenges:

While Tesla’s entry into India seems imminent, challenges still remain. This is, after all, not the first time that Tesla has attempted to enter the Indian market. The most notable attempt was back in 2022, though Tesla walked back from its plans to enter the country then.

Advertisement

India’s 110% import duty on imported vehicles also remains a hurdle. Such a system has been flagged by U.S. President Donald Trump. “Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs… It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India,” he said. Elon Musk has shared similar concerns.

Tesla India’s Potential:

India has a very young EV market, so Tesla has the potential to saturate the country with its mass market vehicles. As noted in a report from the Economic Times, Tesla’s vehicles might be premium priced, but the incentives from the local government could make the company’s EVs more attainable to everyday car buyers.