Tesla Cybercab is predicted to reach 2 million units a year sooner than expected.

Due to its manufacturing prowess, long-time TSLA bull Ark Invest forecasted that Tesla would be the first to scale in the autonomous rideshare business. Tesla recently supported Ark Invest’s theory.

During Tesla’s latest earnings call, Elon Musk predicted the company would reach volume production with its fully autonomous Cybercab by 2026.

“I do feel confident of Cybercab reaching volume production in ’26, not just starting production, reaching volume production in ’26.

“And that should be substantial, but we’re aiming for at least 2 million units a year of Cybercab. That will be in more than one factory, but I think it’s at least 2 million units a year, maybe 4 million ultimately,” Musk stated.

Later in the call, Musk and other Tesla executives revealed that the Cybercab is essentially the $25K vehicle everyone has been waiting to see from the company. The company stood firm in its belief that the auto industry’s future is autonomous. The Cybercab is Tesla’s contribution to that future.

Tesla also pointed out that all Tesla vehicles can be autonomous. Ark Invest analysts think Tesla’s manufacturing abilities will give its robotaxi rideshare platform an edge.

“So, all the vehicles that we’ve really made, almost 7 million vehicles, the vast majority are capable of autonomy. And we’re currently making on the order of 35,000 autonomous vehicles a week. Compare that to, say, Waymo’s entire fleet, it’s less than — they have less than 1,000 cars. We’re making 35K a week,” Musk noted.

