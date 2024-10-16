Tesla Robotaxi Network predicted to launch sooner than expected

By

ARK Invest’s Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies, Tasha Keeney, predicts that Tesla will launch its Robotaxi Network by 2025 or 2026. Keeney states that Tesla doesn’t necessarily need the Cybercab to launch its Robotaxi Network.

Keeney and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood attended Tesla’s “We, Robot” event on October 10. The pair was seen patiently waiting for a ride in the newly unveiled Tesla Cybercab, which will be the backbone of the company’s Robotaxi Network.

However, Keeney and her colleagues at ARK Invest believe Tesla can launch its Robotaxi Network without the Cybercab. She argues that Tesla already has a fleet of cars with Hardware 3 and 4 capable of full autonomy through over-the-air software updates.

Tesla Robotaxi Network with Human Drivers

Even if Tesla wants to wait for the Cybercab to offer fully autonomous rides, ARK Invest believes the automaker could launch the Robotaxi Network with human drivers. In 2020, ARK Invest published an article detailing why Tesla should launch its Robotaxi Network with human drivers.

“ARK believes that a ride-hail network will enhance Tesla’s profitability prior to the launch of a robotaxi service. Moreover, it seems that the launch of a robotaxi service would not tie up significant engineering resources except for routing, payment integration, and other functions that will be critical to the launch of robotaxis.

“Finally, a vertically integrated ride-hail service with highly utilized electric vehicles would increase the share of miles driven on electric platforms, advancing Tesla’s mission of converting the world to sustainable energy,” said ARK Invest.

