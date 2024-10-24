Tesla to upgrade HW3 cars to Hardware 4 for customers who bought FSD

By

Tesla’s third quarter earnings call saw executives and Elon Musk discussing the company’s plans for Hardware 3 vehicle owners who purchased FSD. As per Musk, Tesla will take care of customers with Hardware 3 cars.

Tesla’s FSD progress is rapid and substantial, though recent iterations of the advanced driver-assist system were initially rolled out to Hardware 4 cars before trickling down to Hardware 3 vehicles. This resulted in numerous Tesla owners with HW3 vehicles feeling apprehensive about whether their cars would be able to run Unsupervised FSD or not.

It was then unsurprising when several questions about Hardware 3 vehicles and FSD were asked during the third quarter earnings call. Interestingly enough, CEO Elon Musk admitted that there is a chance Hardware 3 would not be able to achieve a safety level that allows for Unsupervised FSD. Tesla is not sure if this scenario will happen, of course, but if it does, the company will upgrade HW3 vehicles for customers who purchased FSD.

“Hardware 4 has really several times the capability of Hardware 3. It’s easier to get things to work with then it takes a lot of effort to sort of squeeze that functionality into Hardware 3. And there is some chance that Hardware 3 does not achieve the safety level that allows for Unsupervised FSD. There is some chance of that.

“And if that turns out to be the case, we will upgrade the group that bought Hardware 3 FSD for free. We have designed the system to be upgradeable, so it’s really just sort of switch out the computer thing— the cameras are capable. But we don’t actually know the answers to that. But if it does turn out, we’ll make sure we take care of those who brought FSD on Hardware 3,” Musk said.

Do the right thing for customers and they will do the right thing for you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2024

Musk’s comments were received positively by Tesla community members, though some expressed concerns that a Hardware 3 to Hardware 4 retrofit would probably strain the company’s service network. Elon Musk, for his part, noted in a post on X that Tesla would be upgrading HW3 cars if needed because it’s the right thing to do. “Do the right thing for customers and they will do the right thing for you,” Musk wrote in his post.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla to upgrade HW3 cars to Hardware 4 for customers who bought FSD