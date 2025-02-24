Tesla sheds details on the Cybercab’s long-distance capabilities

By

Tesla has shed new details on the Cybercab, specifically its long-distance capabilities relating to things like road trips and cross-country traveling.

The narrative surrounding the Cybercab has been that it will be centrally focused on short distances and ride-sharing within cities, at least at first. Tesla said it would launch Cybercab rides in certain jurisdictions as a precaution initially, starting in Austin, Texas, and then moving to other cities.

For this reason, most of the consensus surrounding the Cybercab and its capabilities has been to get people from point A to point B within the same city.

However, in the long term, Tesla’s aim is to enable completely autonomous driving, and some will want to take road trips and other long-range travel opportunities, which brought into question the vehicle’s ability to travel across state lines.

Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy appeared on the Ride the Lightning podcast with Ryan McCaffrey this weekend and clarified Tesla’s focus on the Cybercab and its charging to make long-distance trips possible.

He said:

“Yeah. You saw it, we have wireless charging, right? It’s coming for the Cybercab and I think that’s ultimately, if you’re going to put a bunch of design effort into something, why put this really complex, moving device to move a cable, when you can have no moving parts.”

McCaffrey then asked if wireless charging would be installed in parking lots of Superchargers. Moravy said they won’t be needed at every parking spot, but a handful would be ideal.

The Cybercab’s capability mostly comes from Tesla’s current focus on developing wireless charging. The vehicle will be able to charge autonomously across the country as Tesla rolls out this new tech, enabling a streamlined process with no work for the riders and fully autonomous rides across the United States and beyond as the network builds out.

Moravy confirmed during the podcast that the Cybercab would be “road trip capable” when it is released.

The full podcast is available here.

