Tesla has said that its wireless charging system for the Cybercab has a charging efficiency of “well over 90 percent,” in response to questions about whether the system would be inefficient compared to wired charging.

Tesla made the claim on Saturday after tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, highlighted the “massive heat waste” in wireless charging systems in a post on X, claiming that a “noble goal” in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs) would only reach “maybe 75 percent efficiency.”

In response, Tesla plainly stated that the system’s “efficiency is well above 90 percent,” eliciting an eyes emoji from Brownlee.

“I stand corrected. Can’t wait for it to ship,” Brownlee wrote, after being encouraged to say more by another user.

Efficiency is well above 90% — Tesla (@Tesla) October 19, 2024

The news comes after Tesla’s “We, Robot” event earlier this month, during which Elon Musk said that the newly unveiled Cybercab would be charged wirelessly with inductive charging, instead of including an NACS port.

Although wireless charging was expected to play a role in the company’s future robotaxi plans, it wasn’t until the “We, Robot” event that such a system was actually teased. During the presentation, Tesla also showed a Cybercab charging at 19kW at 35 state-of-charge (SoC), outpacing the roughly 11.5kW offered by the company’s Wall Connector.

Before the event, some expected wireless charging to play an important role in the robotaxi system, given that the company also patented a wireless charging pad in September. In July, Tesla also patented the automatic cleaning system that would later go on to be teased alongside the inductive charger.

Then, in a video shared by Tesla on Thursday (the one that sparked the discussion between Brownlee and others), the automaker shows a vehicle with 25kW of charging power. The video also highlights Tesla’s focus on autonomy, including driving, cleaning, and charging, with the Cybercab now expected to be able to be operated with “no hands required,” as the company says in the post.

Robotaxi wireless charging No hands required pic.twitter.com/XL746DkGhb — Tesla (@Tesla) October 18, 2024

Tesla was also thought to be getting into wireless charging as early as last year, when the company acquired wireless charging company Wiferion, which had been rumored leading up to the news. The company would later go on to sell Wiferion, though it has kept some of the company’s engineers who came onboard with the acquisition.

Teslarati was also in attendance at the “We, Robot” event, at which Tesla unveiled both its two-seater Cybercab and its larger autonomous “Robovan,” set to be a 12- to 14-seat self-driving bus. You can check out our first ride in the Cybercab below.

🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

