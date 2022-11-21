Tesla Cyberquad for Kids recall clarified by U.S. agency

By

Following a total recall of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has finally shed more details regarding the reasoning. The product was completely pulled last month, with the agency requiring consumers to send the Cyberquad for Kids back for a full refund, citing a lack of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) action plan.

Last month, the CSPC recalled the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids as it “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.”

The agency also had other reservations. According to the CSPC, the manufacturer of the Cyberquad for Kids, Radio Flyer, did not submit an approved action plan for the product. The CSPC describes an ATV action plan on its website:

“ATV action plan means a written plan or letter of undertaking that describes actions the manufacturer or distributor agrees to take to promote ATV safety, including rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, other policies governing marketing and sale of the ATVs, the monitoring of such sales, and other safety-related measures…”

The recall was also initiated just one day after Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

Teslarati reached out to the CSPC to clarify why the Cyberquad for Kids was ever allowed to be sold if Radio Flyer never submitted an action plan. The agency said that, upon discovering the product did not have an approved safety plan, it “negotiated a corrective action with the recalling firm.”

Some might wonder why these products are not required to have submitted action plans set in place before sale or shipment. The CSPC said the responsibility of submitting a plan before a product is sold is the responsibility of the company or individual manufacturing the product. “Companies and individuals have a responsibility to comply with all applicable federal laws. Radio Flyer sold these products to consumers without the required action plan, and therefore, CPSC requested that the firm recall the products,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The Cyberquad for Kids recall was initiated after a 36-year-old was injured after riding the single-person ATV designed for children. The 36-year-old bruised their shoulder when the Cyberquad for Kids tipped over when they accompanied a child on the vehicle. A complaint was likely submitted to the CSPC, which prompted the agency to look for an action plan. When the CSPC saw the Cyberquad for Kids did not have an action plan explicitly submitted by Radio Flyer, the recall was required as it is illegal to not have an action plan in place.

