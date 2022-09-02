Tesla’s cool Cyberquad for Kids is a 2022 Toy of the Year finalist

By

Tesla’s Cybertruck-inspired Cyberquad for Kids has been listed as one of the finalists for the 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The premium-priced, futuristic all-electric ATV was among the toys that made it to the list of finalists for the awards’ “Ride-On” category.

The Cyberquad for Kids was launched last December as a $1,900 electric ATV that was made in collaboration with Radio Flyer, the same company that makes Tesla’s other ride-on toys like the Mode S for Kids. Due to its inspirations from the Cybertruck, the Cyberquad for Kids is as tough as they come, with a full steel frame and adjustable suspension.

The official 2022 Toy of the Year Awards described the Cybertruck for Kids as follows.

“The Cyberquad for Kids is a high-performance ride-on toy ATV offering faster speed, longer run time, and faster charge time with a revolutionary design inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. Radio Flyer developed the Cyberquad for Kids in partnership with Tesla, creating the most revolutionary ride-on in 2021,” the toy’s description read.

The Cyberquad for Kids has been quite successful. As of writing, the toy is out of stock, though it might be restocked as the 2022 holiday season rolls in. Interestingly enough, the Cyberquad for Kids is one of Tesla’s merchandise that customers could pay for using Dogecoin, arguably Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency.

The Cyberquad for Kids has some steep competition. Other toys listed as finalists for the 2022 Toy of the Year Awards’ Ride-On category include the Flybar Bumper Car XL by Flybar, which has a max speed of 3.3 mph and a pice of $299.99; the $399.99 Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-On Racer by JAKKS Pacific, which can go as fast as 8 mph; and the Viro Rides™ Café Racer by MGA Entertainment, which has a max speed of 15 mph and a price of $503.99 — to name a few.

Tesla fans who are young and young at heart can vote for the Cyberquad for Kids in the 2022 Toy of the Year Awards here.

