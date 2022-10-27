By

Tesla’s ATV Cyberquad for Kids is being recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to violations of federal safety standards. However, the recall included the description of an injury resulting from use of the Cyberquad for Kids, as a 36-year-old rode the toy at the same time as an 8-year-old, and they bruised their shoulder after it tipped over.

The CPSC said the Cyberquad “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. The agency also said the vehicle does not have a “CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs.” Without this, it is questionable how it made it to the market, to begin with.

Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids is now being recalled completely and the CPSC said the vehicle should not be ridden again. Instead, consumers who purchased the product should immediately contact Radio Flyer, which imported the vehicles from China’s Feishen Vehicle Industry Co. Ltd., MarketWatch said.

The SPSC details remedy instructions:

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad. Radio Flyer is contacting all consumers directly. Directions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.

Additional information on disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad is available on the recall website under FAQs at www.radioflyer.com/recalls . Consumers who return the motor controller and incur costs disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover costs associated with disposal.”

Interestingly, the CPSC also indicated that Radio Flyer received notification of an incident where a 36-year-old was simultaneously riding the Cybertruck ATV for Kids with an 8-year-old. The report states that “the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female.”

The vehicle was being improperly utilized by the adult, which likely resulted in injury as it is designed for kids and is not designed to equip two people.

Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids was exclusively sold on Tesla.com for $1,900.

