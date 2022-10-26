Elon Musk expected to close the Twitter deal by Friday

By

Elon Musk is expected to close the Twitter deal by Friday, October 28th, and multiple reports are reflecting that the deal is on track to close. Earlier this month, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick set October 28th as the deadline that the deal must be closed.

Anonymous sources told Bloomberg on Monday that Elon Musk pledged to close his acquisition of the social media platform by Friday in a video call with bankers who are helping him fund the deal.

The banks are providing $13 billion of debt financing and have completed the final credit agreement. The source said that the banks are in the process of signing the documents, which is one of the final steps before sending the funds to Elon Musk.

Anonymous sources also said that equity investors such as Qatar Investment Authority and Binance received the paperwork from Elon Musk’s attorneys. The source said that Elon Musk informed his co-investors of his plans to close the Twitter buyout by Friday.

Equity investors in Elon Musk's take private of Twitter have received paperwork from his lawyers at Skadden Arps in order to prepare for closing the deal. It's another sign deal is on track for Friday close. $TWTR — David Faber (@davidfaber) October 25, 2022

While attending Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said “I think so” when asked if he would stand by his $500 million financial commitment to Elon Musk.

Once the deal is closed and Elon is the owner of Twitter perhaps Elon Musk will share more information on his immediate plans for the new, soon to be X the everything app. He’s spoken many times about free speech and has pointed out that the network “should be as broadly inclusive as possible.”

