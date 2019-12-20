Tesla brings out Cybertruck, ATV and Roadster at company holiday party

Tesla hosted a private company Christmas party Wednesday night at its Hawthorne, California Design Studio and while Santa Claus wasn’t there, one cannot complain when the next-generation Roadster together with the upcoming Cybertruck and accompanying all-electric Cyberquad ATV makes a grand appearance.

Details about the party held at the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California are slim limited but images and videos posted online are enough to make Tesla fans and other autophiles drool, especially with the rare appearance of the next-generation Tesla Roadster.

Entrepreneur Nan Lin posted images on Instagram and Facebook that gives us a good look of the all-electric Tesla supercar, the polarizing Cybertruck, and the much-awaited Cyberquad ATV:

Tesla ATV and Cybertruck at Hawthorne Design Center, 2019 Tesla Holiday Party (Credit: Nan Lin/Facebook) Next-gen Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck at Hawthorne Design Center, 2019 Tesla Holiday Party (Credit: giftedkick_/Instagram) Red Tesla Roadster 2020 at Hawthorne Design Center, 2019 Tesla Holiday Party (Credit: Nan Lin/Facebook)

Tesla Cybertruck, ATV, and next-gen Roadster at 2019 Tesla Holiday Party in Hawthorne (Credit: nanunlimited/Instagram)

The Roadster — dubbed by Tesla as the quickest car in the world with record-setting acceleration, range, and performance– is expected to roll out in late 2020 following the Model Y. Tesla claims it will have a top speed of over 250 mph, can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9s and will include cold-gas gas thrusters as part of a SpaceX package.

Last October, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen provided insights about what consumers can expect from the production version of the all-electric supercar when he appeared on the Ride The Lightning podcast.

“It’s evolving deservedly so; it needs more time. It will be even better than what we’ve unveiled. In every way,” von Holzhausen said.

Franz von Holzhausen’s thoughts echoes what Elon Musk thinks the Roadster can do. According to the Tesla chief, the tri-electric motor supercar with Plaid powertrain can absolutely break the Nürburgring’s all-time track record. The Tesla Roadster is expected to hit the track in West Germany next year.

Below are more images from the Tesla Christmast party from Instagram user @giftedkicks: