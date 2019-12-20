Tesla to roll out Full-Self driving ‘sneak preview’ and new games in holiday software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is gifting Tesla owners a holiday software update that includes Full Self-Driving ‘sneak preview’, popular role-playing video game Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon, among other things.
Most notably, Musk piqued the curiosity of the Tesla community and fans alike on Twitter when revealing that a preview of its upcoming Autopilot self-driving feature would be made available soon. While he didn’t go into detail, based on statements made in October during the company’s quarterly earnings call — an early access of feature-complete Full-Self Driving was to be released by year-end.
“While it’s going to be tight. It still does appear that we will be at least in limited… in early access release of a feature-complete Full Self-Driving feature this year,” said Musk during the Q3 2019 earnings call.
With feature-complete FSD, Musk explained that the car will be able to drive without human intervention but it would still be supervised. He described it as a Tesla that’s able to drive from one’s house to work autonomously but requiring supervision and intervention from time to time.
Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out 2019.40.2 version of its software to some electric vehicle owners and this update includes features such as Adjacent Lane Speed Adjustments and Stop Sign Detection that are essential to achieving FSD.
Tesla holiday software update has FSD sneak preview, Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon & a few other things
In addition to the new games that will bolster the existing Tesla Arcade lineup that includes Chess, Cuphead, Beach Buggy Racing 2, and more, Tesla may surprise owners with new streaming video services as part of the “other things” being referenced.
Holiday software updates are nothing new for Tesla. In year’s past, the electric carmaker has rolled out holiday-themed Easter Eggs such as Santa Mode, Romance Mode, and arguably its flashiest Easter Egg of all – the Model X Holiday Light Show.
