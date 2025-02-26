Tesla Cybertruck contract with State Dept. may have been modified after Biden admin

By

Tesla Cybertruck gained national media attention recently when it was revealed that the U.S. Department of State planned to award the automaker $400 million for a contract that would have armored versions of the all-electric pickup used for the safe transportation of politicians.

While the initial reports claimed this was collusion between President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, there was one detail that was quietly left out: these talks between Tesla and the U.S. government started under the Biden Administration.

Now, it seems new details are coming forward regarding the amount of the award that the government planned to give Tesla, which has now been modified to take out any reference to the company specifically.

NPR is reporting that a new document from the State Department shows that the Biden Administration’s State Department planned to spend only $483,000 on electric vehicles and $3 million on “supporting equipment.”

Supporting equipment could mean the armoring that was planned to be installed on these vehicles or potentially infrastructure, like charging stations.

However, the big question is how just $3.4 million went to $400 million, the sum that was listed a few weeks ago when the story initially broke.

One Biden White House official who spoke to NPR said they do not think it was a mistake:

“I don’t think this is a clerical error. It was likely someone who is new in [the] State [Department] who decided, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this with Tesla.”

🚨A fmr Biden Admin claims this was intentional: “I don’t think this is a clerical error. It was likely someone who is new in [the] State [Department] who decided, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this with Tesla,'” said the former official, who was not authorized to speak about the matter.” https://t.co/zDikXB6QQK — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 26, 2025

That is total speculation, of course, and cannot be confirmed. It seems that if the U.S. government were to purchase millions of dollars worth of EVs, it would seemingly go with the manufacturer with a proven track record and the production capacity to handle such a massive order.

Still, there is no evidence of collusion between Tesla and the Trump White House, as the State Dept. revised the document just a day later to show the company had not been officially chosen for the contract.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck contract with State Dept. may have been modified after Biden admin