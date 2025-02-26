xAI’s Atlanta data center with $700M in AI equipment to be operated with X: report

By

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has been quietly setting up a major data center in Atlanta. The facility will be equipped with $700 million worth of AI hardware, including more than 12,000 Nvidia GPUs.

The facility will be operated in collaboration with Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

The Facility:

The Atlanta facility is expected to house 12,448 GPUs.

The vast majority of the chips will reportedly be comprised of Hopper generation H100 GPUs, while about 3% of the facility will be comprised of Nvidia A100 GPUs.

As noted in a Business Insider report, X will be providing all the A100 GPUs and 11,000 H100 GPUs for the facility.

Documents submitted to Develop Fulton, one of Atlanta’s economic development agencies, noted that the facility will be used to “develop and train artificial intelligence products.”

Out of the $700 million in computing hardware that is being invested in the facility, $442 million is reportedly allocated to X, and $258 is allocated to xAI.

It should be noted that while the Atlanta data center is massive in its own right, it is dwarfed by Colossus, xAI’s supercluster in Memphis.

Colossus, which Musk has called the world’s largest data center, is comprised of 200,000 GPUs–and it is still growing.

The Background:

Initial reports about xAI’s Atlanta data center were posted by Fortune late last month.

At the time, reports indicated that X and xAI had signed similar agreements with Develop Fulton.

The size and details of the facility were not reported then.

As per Insider, Develop Fulton arranged a municipal bond process to finance $700 million in chips, cables, and other equipment that would be used for the facility.

xAI and X have both been silent about the matter.

