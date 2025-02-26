xAI’s Atlanta data center with $700M in AI equipment to be operated with X: report

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has been quietly setting up a major data center in Atlanta. The facility will be equipped with $700 million worth of AI hardware, including more than 12,000 Nvidia GPUs.
The facility will be operated in collaboration with Elon Musk’s social media platform X.
The Facility:
- The Atlanta facility is expected to house 12,448 GPUs.
- The vast majority of the chips will reportedly be comprised of Hopper generation H100 GPUs, while about 3% of the facility will be comprised of Nvidia A100 GPUs.
- As noted in a Business Insider report, X will be providing all the A100 GPUs and 11,000 H100 GPUs for the facility.
- Documents submitted to Develop Fulton, one of Atlanta’s economic development agencies, noted that the facility will be used to “develop and train artificial intelligence products.”
- Out of the $700 million in computing hardware that is being invested in the facility, $442 million is reportedly allocated to X, and $258 is allocated to xAI.
- It should be noted that while the Atlanta data center is massive in its own right, it is dwarfed by Colossus, xAI’s supercluster in Memphis.
- Colossus, which Musk has called the world’s largest data center, is comprised of 200,000 GPUs–and it is still growing.
The Background:
- Initial reports about xAI’s Atlanta data center were posted by Fortune late last month.
- At the time, reports indicated that X and xAI had signed similar agreements with Develop Fulton.
- The size and details of the facility were not reported then.
- As per Insider, Develop Fulton arranged a municipal bond process to finance $700 million in chips, cables, and other equipment that would be used for the facility.
- xAI and X have both been silent about the matter.
