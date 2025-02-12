Tesla projected to win $400M Dept. of State contract for armored EVs

By

Tesla is projected to win what would be a $400 million contract from the U.S. Department of State for the purchase of armored electric vehicles to be used for government purposes, according to the Procurement Forecast from the agency for 2025.

The document states that the automaker will be awarded the massive contract in late September. It was initially added to the Procurement Forecast in December when former President Joe Biden was still in the White House.

The list is described by the Department of State as:

“The Department of State Forecast of Contract Opportunities includes projections of anticipated contract above the simplified acquisition threshold.”

It is one of several contracts that lists armored vehicles to be in the line of purchases for the coming year. There are also plans for armored BMW x5 and x7 vehicles, and both EV and ICE armored sedans.

The manufacturers of the EV and ICE armored sedans are not yet listed on the Procurement Forecast.

It does not list which of Tesla’s EVs will be chosen to be outfitted with armoring to protect high-ranking government officials. Of course, the one that comes to mind is the Tesla Cybertruck, which the automaker already geared to be resistant to more than any other vehicle in its lineup.

CEO Elon Musk once said the Cybertruck was the perfect apocalypse vehicle. It also has been tested with gunfire on several occasions and managed to perform well, so it seems it could be a great choice to be used to transport people of interest.

The all-electric Cybertruck also already has close roots to the Trump administration, as it was spotted as part of his Presidential Motorcade near Starbase, Texas, after his successful election campaign in November.

It appears that Musk’s involvement in government will now go further than his current post in the Department of Government Efficiency. Now, Tesla will be utilized by the U.S. government for transporting some of its most important people with the mission of keeping them safe during travel.

