Tesla Cybertruck’s design is finalized, and its esthetics are incredible

The Tesla Cybertruck appears to be reaching its final form, at least before it enters production. While addressing an inquiry from an institutional investor about the development of the Cybertruck during Tesla’s Q4 FY 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that almost all of the work surrounding the all-electric pickup’s engineering has been completed, and that the upcoming all-electric pickup’s design is already fixed.

“So we finished almost all of the Cybertrack engineering. So we’re no longer iterating at the design center level or design level. We’ve got the designs fixed,” the CEO said.

A later tweet from Musk suggested that he is extremely excited to start the production of the all-electric pickup. As he was posting about the Plaid Model S, which starts shipping to customers next month, Musk mentioned that the esthetics of the Cybertruck are incredible and that its interior design is on point.

The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw. The interior design is👌. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Musk’s tweet about the Cybertruck’s esthetics follows a recent post about the all-electric pickup’s door handles, which the CEO noted would be flush to the steel of the vehicle. This would make the all-electric pickup quite stunning in the flesh, and unabashedly futuristic.

Considering Musk’s recent statements and posts, it appears that it will likely be only a matter of time before the Cybertruck’s final design is released. Considering that its design is already fixed, Tesla would now only need to perform various tweaks into the all-electric pickup before it could be rolled out fully to consumers. Tesla, for its part, is already getting the pieces ready to make this a reality.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021

As noted by Musk in the recently-held Q4 FY 2020 earnings call, Tesla will soon acquire the equipment necessary to produce the all-electric pickup truck en masse. The progress of Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck will be produced, has also been remarkable, with the CEO stating that some vehicles may be delivered this year if things go well.

“We’ll soon order the equipment necessary to make the Cybertruck work. We’re actually going to be using even bigger Tesla machines for the rear body of Cybertruck because you’ve got–obviously, it’s a bigger vehicle and you’ve got a long truck bed that’s going to a lot of load. So we’ll be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting, as opposed to 6,000 tons for Model Y… If we get lucky, we’ll be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of this year, but I expect volume production to be in 2022,” Musk said.

