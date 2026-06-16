Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck driver gets pickup seized for ‘legitimate concerns’ in UK
A Tesla Cybertruck driver in the United Kingdom had their all-electric pickup seized by local police in the Greater Manchester area after the department cited “legitimate concerns.”
Last Thursday, police saw the pickup on the roads and decided to pull the driver over. Greater Manchester Police said:
“Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with the Cybertruck.”
🚨 A Tesla Cybertruck, which is illegal to drive in the UK due to safety concerns, has been seized by police in Greater Manchester
“Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a… pic.twitter.com/cqhdPok3DM
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 16, 2026
The Cybertruck in question was, according to the BBC, registered and insured abroad and was confiscated. The driver, who is a UK resident, was reported.
The Greater Manchester Police Department then added:
“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road-legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity.”
The Cybertruck cannot be legally driven in the UK because it has no UK Type Approval for operation in the country. This is due to some safety concerns, which are related to its angular shape and design. The stainless steel exoskeleton has sharp edges and projections that violate UK/EU rules on pedestrian protection.
Tesla has considered creating what it referred to as an “international version” that would be approved for operation in Europe. However, there has been no real movement on that front by the company, as it has been focused on the Robotaxi rollout primarily.
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck is finally getting Summon
Tesla has finally and officially confirmed that Actually Smart Summon, commonly known as ASS, will make its way to the Cybertruck two and a half years after first deliveries.
The feature, which is part of the Full Self-Driving suite, allows owners of any Tesla to literally summon their vehicle to their location in a parking lot. It is limited by range and speed, especially as there is nobody in the vehicle, but is a great feature to have for rainstorms, busy parking lots, or for injured passengers (I recently used it so I could give my Fiancèe a hand leaving a sports injury doctor after she pulled her calf).
Tesla Summon has been a lifesaver for picking up my Fiancèe as she pulled her calf during a 10-mile race in Philadelphia this past weekend!
It went from one of her least favorite features of the Tesla to one of the most useful:pic.twitter.com/CPs6lTSPA8
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 6, 2026
Summon has been available on every Tesla that is currently available, but the Cybertruck has not had the feature in the two and a half years that customers have been taking deliveries.
There were a few things that Tesla had to work out with Full Self-Driving features, Summon in particular, with the Cybertruck.
Initially, its Steer-by-Wire system handles low-speed maneuvers differently than a typical mechanical steering connection available in the S3XY lineup. This required some additional time of development to allow Tesla to retrain and validate the AI models specifically for the feature within Cybertruck.
Additionally, the overall size and weight of Cybertruck impacted expected dynamics, has an impact on braking distances, and even obstacle avoidance in tighter lots. Tesla prioritized safety over launching the feature ahead of having the utmost confidence in it.
However, the wait is finally over, at least it seems that way. Tesla said that Cybertruck will receive ASS through a Software Update “shortly,” but did not give an explicit date. Tesla has said that Summon is coming in the past, only for it to be delayed yet again.
Summon for Cybertruck rolling out shortly https://t.co/rGli2iHbtL
— Tesla (@Tesla) June 10, 2026
We anticipate that Summon will roll out within the Cybertruck in less than a week, but there are still some reservations about that timing because, ultimately, nobody knows what Tesla will do outside of Tesla. The Spring Update for many came well late, at least a month past the initial rollout wave.
The rollout of Summon to Cybertruck is a great milestone for Tesla, even if it has come later than most would really like to admit. Now that Cybertrucks will be summoned across parking lots, it will be awesome to see reactions to the massive pickup with no driver sitting in the driver’s seat.
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck’s newest trim is nearing its first deliveries
Tesla Cybertruck’s newest trim level is nearing its first deliveries just a few months after being offered for an incredible deal.
Back in February, Tesla officially launched a new trim of the Cybertruck, the All-Wheel-Drive, starting at just $59,990. It was a lot of truck for the money, especially considering what it offered the Rear-Wheel-Drive variant for last year, which was a total flop.
The $59,990 price that was offered initially was a deal due to its 325-mile range rating, powered tonneau, three bed outlets, Powershare capability, coil springs with adaptive damping for a refined suspension feel, Steer-by-Wire and four-wheel steering, a 6′ x 4′ composite bed, towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, and a powered frunk.
Tesla is now nearing deliveries of this trim, according to watcher Sawyer Merritt, as Tesla has officially started assigning VINs to people who ordered the vehicle initially:
I can confirm that Tesla has officially started assigning VINs to people who initially ordered the $59,990 Cybertruck Dual-Motor AWD, which means first deliveries should start in the coming weeks!
• 325 mile range
• 7,500 lb towing capacity
• 0-60mph: 4.1s
• Bed with… pic.twitter.com/PQwVYbZf6j
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 24, 2026
Earlier this month, we reported on units of the trim being spotted outside Gigafactory Texas by Joe Tegtmeyer.
Tesla Giga Texas buzzing as new Cybertruck appears to enter production
This Cybertruck trim was interesting because it was released basically out of nowhere, priced incredibly well, and gathered many orders in a small amount of time. However, CEO Elon Musk noted just days afterward that the vehicle would only be priced at this bargain level for ten days.
Tesla fans were not happy.
Awful way to treat customers – particularly when they already sent out a marketing email announcing the $59,990 truck…with zero mention of it being a limited-time offer.
— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) February 24, 2026
However, the issues with the pricing strategy have blown over since the February unveiling event, and now that deliveries are near, Tesla fans are anticipating the truck making its way to their driveways soon.
The truck is currently priced at $69,990, and deliveries for new orders are slated for between August and September 2026.
Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck chosen by Kazakhstan’s elite security force: here’s why
Tesla Cybertruck was chosen by a Middle Eastern government agency because of its capability, safety, and other advantages that it offers over traditional pickups.
In a striking display of futuristic security technology, Kazakhstan’s State Guard Service has integrated Tesla Cybertrucks as mobile command-and-control vehicles for the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held today in Turkistan.
🚨 Kazakhstan’s State Guard Service is deploying Tesla Cybertrucks as mobile command-and-control vehicles for the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan on May 15, 2026. pic.twitter.com/m4gHCyy5uS
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 14, 2026
The deployment, announced by Teslarati on May 14, marks one of the first known instances worldwide of the electric pickup truck being used in official state security operations.
The Cybertrucks are supporting a range of real-world tasks, including rapid response, field coordination, communications, and command functions.
Officials highlighted the vehicles’ suitability for the challenging mountainous terrain around Almaty, where superior off-road mobility allows them to navigate rugged landscapes that might challenge conventional vehicles. Their quiet electric operation enables discreet deployment, while the high onboard power output provides sustained energy for communications equipment and external devices—critical during a high-profile international gathering.
The Cybertrucks will support real operational security tasks, including rapid response, field coordination, communications, and command functions — particularly in the challenging mountainous terrain around Almaty.
Key advantages cited by Government Officials were superior… pic.twitter.com/zRznabs389
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 14, 2026
The summit brings together leaders from Turkic-speaking nations to discuss cooperation in politics, economy, and culture. Against this backdrop, the Cybertrucks stand out not only for their angular, stainless-steel exoskeleton and imposing presence but also for their practical advantages in modern security protocols.
This move underscores Kazakhstan’s push toward innovative and sustainable solutions in public safety. The Cybertruck, Tesla’s rugged all-electric pickup, was designed from the ground up for versatility, boasting impressive range, durability, and power capabilities that align well with governmental needs.
By choosing the vehicle, Kazakh authorities signal confidence in electric mobility even for demanding operational roles—potentially setting a precedent for other nations exploring green alternatives to traditional fleet vehicles.
Tesla Cybertruck too safe for even Musk’s biggest critics to ignore
As the summit unfolds on May 15, the presence of Cybertrucks symbolizes a broader shift: electric vehicles transitioning from consumer roads to critical infrastructure.
For Tesla, the development offers valuable real-world validation of the Cybertruck’s capabilities beyond civilian use. For Kazakhstan, it blends cutting-edge American engineering with national security priorities, creating a memorable visual and functional statement at this landmark regional event.