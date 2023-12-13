Tesla explains novel Cybertruck front crumple zone design

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is such a different vehicle that during the lead-up to its release, there were serious speculations that it would not have a crumple zone at all. Even with the first deliveries of the all-electric pickup truck now done, Tesla critics have continued to maintain that the Cybertruck has almost no crumple zone due to its short nose, exoskeleton, and stiff steel panels.

In a recent post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Tesla provided a clear explanation of how the Cybertruck’s front crumple zone works in a crash. Tesla seemed to acknowledge that the Cybertruck’s front crumple zone is indeed smaller than that of other pickup trucks with massive hoods.

However, Tesla noted that the Cybertruck’s front underbody casting also plays a role in reducing occupant impact during crashes.

It's not about the size of your crumple zone, it's about how you use it



When in a high-speed collision, Cybertruck’s front underbody casting is designed to break into small pieces. This helps reduce occupant impact by absorbing & dispensing energy pic.twitter.com/84JiGzzw1M — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) December 12, 2023

“It’s not about the size of your crumple zone, it’s about how you use it. When in a high-speed collision, Cybertruck’s front underbody casting is designed to break into small pieces. This helps reduce occupant impact by absorbing & dispensing energy,” Tesla wrote in its post on X.

Safety agencies such as the NHTSA and the IIHS are yet to weigh in on the Tesla Cybertruck’s safety. That being said, Tesla has garnered a reputation as an automaker that produces the safest vehicles on the road. The Model S made headlines because it broke the NHTSA’s crash testing equipment. The Model X proved extremely safe as well, and so did the Model 3 and the Model Y.

It would then be completely out of character if Tesla designed the Cybertruck as an inherently unsafe vehicle. The Cybertruck is already equipped with the best active and passive safety features that Tesla has to offer today, and based on the electric vehicle maker’s post on X, at least, it would appear that the all-electric pickup truck has a few tricks up its sleeve to ensure that its passengers are as safe as possible in the event of a collision.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla explains novel Cybertruck front crumple zone design