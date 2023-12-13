Tesla Giga Mexico construction gets permit approval

By

Tesla Gigafactory Mexico received approval for construction in the form of federal land use permits. Mexico’s Federal Ministry of the Environment recently notified Tesla in the United States of the permit approval.

According to Milenio, The Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife of the Management of Subdelegation for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources contacted Tesla’s legal representative in Mexico—Eugenio Grandio de la Torre—about Giga Mexico’s permits earlier this week. De la Torre received Giga Mexico’s permits from Rocío Moya Gámez, enabling Tesla to change the site’s use and identify the parcel of land a Project Tesla Gigafactory.

“This morning, I am very happy because I spoke with the Secretary of the Environment, and the federal permits for Tesla have already been notified,” said Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda.

Tesla is at the forefront of Governor Sepúlveda’s presidential campaign for next year’s election. Last month, the Nuevo León Governor started his electromobility pre-campaign by traveling to nearby cities in a Tesla.

Giga Mexico is expected to impact the Santa Catarina community in Nuevo León significantly. Tesla’s new factory is expected to build the automaker’s $25,000 vehicle. Elon Musk teased Giga Mexico’s revolutionary new manufacturing line, saying it would “blow people’s minds.”

Giga Mexico’s $25,000 electric vehicle will follow the tide of the EV market, especially in the United States. Besides Tesla, a few legacy automakers and battery suppliers have hinted that the demand for premium EVs has slowed. EV customers are looking for more affordable battery-powered vehicles with a good mix of advanced technology and reasonable range.

