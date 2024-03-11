Tesla Cybertruck owner banned from future orders over resale attempts

By

It appears that Tesla is attempting to enforce its no-resale agreement on the Cybertruck, as one owner says that they’ve been blacklisted from buying future vehicles from the company.

In recent months, there has been much speculation as to whether Tesla can enforce its Cybertruck no-resale agreement, which asks early owners to avoid selling the limited-quantity vehicle within the first year of ownership. Several Tesla Cybertrucks have been popping up for sale around the internet, and some have been debating whether or not the no-resale clauses were enforceable.

However, in a post in the Cybertruck Owner’s Club forum on Sunday night, owner malinecentral says that Tesla emailed them, canceling additional Cybertruck reservations and canceling future orders, after the user posted the vehicle on multiple online sales platforms.

“Moving forward, any future orders placed by you will be cancelled without a refund of the $100 reservation or $250 order fee as official notification has been provided to you regarding this matter,” Tesla wrote in the email.

Technically, the buyer says they haven’t sold anything, though they listed the Cybertruck on multiple sites to “feel it out.” The user explains that they took delivery of one Cybertruck, had two more reserved, and Tesla went on to cancel the other reservations and refund them.

The poster also says they think they were found through a listing on CarGurus, noting that they did share the VIN on the posts and that they had it listed for $242,069. At the time of writing, there are 20 separate Cybertruck listings on CarGurus, none of them matching malinecentral’s description.

Tesla does seem to take the issue pretty seriously in the agreement:

“Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater,” Tesla writes. “Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles.”

As early Cybertruck deliveries have begun going out over the last few months, Tesla has also been ramping up production at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The automaker expects to take between 12 and 18 months following the initial delivery event to reach volume Cybertruck production, hence the “limited quantity” mentioned in the no-resale policy.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck owner banned from future orders over resale attempts