Tesla Lithium Refinery construction making progress

Tesla is making construction progress on its upcoming lithium refinery in Texas, as shown in photos taken by one drone pilot this week.

Longtime Tesla construction observer Joe Tegtmeyer shared photos of Tesla’s forthcoming lithium plant near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday. The photos, as posted on X, show the foundations of what will eventually be Production Line 1, with other superstructure work and the beginnings of construction on Production Line 2, as Tegtmeyer explains.

Construction on the lithium plant was well underway by August, though Tegtmeyer’s latest photos show that the site has come a long way since then. He also points out that a new electrical substation has appeared at the site, while the installation of Rotating Kiln and Cooler Set 1 equipment has mostly been completed.

While production was initially expected to begin in the first quarter of this year, ramping throughout the latter half of the year, it appears that the site still has some work to do before the plant becomes operational. As usual, Tegtmeyer plans to share a full video with more details about the construction progress on YouTube, and this story will be updated to include it upon release.

Tesla broke ground on the Robstown, Texas lithium refinery in May, after the company shared plans for the plant during its Investor Day event last March. The refinery is eventually expected to produce 50 GWh of battery-grade lithium per year.

Hiring at the Robstown plant has also been ramping up over the past several months, and at this time, Tesla has 40 open positions on its careers page. The page includes a wide array of positions, including roles such as an Area Superintendent, a Logistics Supervisor, several engineering jobs, a Senior Metallurgist, and a number of other managers, technicians, and specialists.

