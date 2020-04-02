Tesla Cybertruck pre-order estimates point to crazy demand for all-electric pickup

The entire auto industry turned its head when Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last November. Created and designed unlike any other pickup truck in the market, the Cybertruck represented Tesla’s rebellious streak in its most unabashed form. And if the number of reservations for the vehicle is any indication, it appears that Tesla’s gambit with the pickup actually worked.

Just days after the Cybertruck’s unveiling, Elon Musk noted on Twitter that the vehicle had already received about 250,000 reservations. Musk did not explain if the number he quoted had been adjusted for reservation holders who accidentally ordered the pickup multiple times, but the number was impressive nonetheless. It showed, if any, that there is ample interest in the Cybertruck, its angular design notwithstanding.

Considering the Cybertruck’s growing popularity, it is not surprising that the all-electric truck eventually spawned a dedicated online group. Dubbed the Cybertruck Owners Club, the group presented an opportunity for future owners of the vehicle to interact with each other. The group also started an initiative to track the estimated number of Cybertruck reservations that Tesla has received to date.

So far, the group’s crowdsourced tally has listed the Cybertruck’s total reservations at approximately 622,000 since the vehicle was unveiled. These figures definitely seem optimistic, but it does go in line with CEO Elon Musk’s statements during the first-quarter earnings call, where he briefly discussed the Cybertruck’s demand. When asked by Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster about the Cybertruck’s reception so far, Musk stated that the demand for the all-electric pickup has been unprecedented.

“I think we don’t comment on those detailed numbers, except the demand is just far more than we could reasonably make in the space of, I don’t know, three or four years, something like that. So, the thing we’re going to be really focused on is increasing battery production capacity because that’s very fundamental because if you don’t improve battery production capacity, then you end up just shifting unit volume from one product to another, and you haven’t actually produced more electric vehicles,” Musk said.

If the aggregated data from the Cybertruck Owners Club proves accurate, the current reservations for the upcoming vehicle are dominated by orders for the Dual-Motor and Tri-Motor variants. This bodes well for Tesla, as the company tends to start its production ramp with a vehicle’s premium options. The group’s figures also hint at the Cybertruck’s mass appeal, as the majority of reservation holders seem to find more value in the truck’s more powerful versions than its entry-level Single-Motor RWD variant, which starts below $40,000.