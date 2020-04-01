Tesla delivers next batch of ventilators to NYC hospital amid coronavirus shortages

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk delivered more ventilators to the team at New York City Elmhurst hospital in the Queens borough.

The team at the hospital thanked Tesla for its generosity during the extreme time of need. “Special thanks to @Tesla for a donation of 40 ventilators to our team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst #inQueens. These will be essential in the fight against the #coronavirus,” the NYC Health + Hospitals Twitter account said.

Musk responded with a grateful response, thankful that his company could help during the time of extreme need. He also indicated that more ventilators would be available in the case that the hospital needed them.

Happy we could be helpful! More available if needed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City hospitals have been among the most populated medical facilities in the United States as they attempt to treat thousands of people who could be infected with the virus. New York has become known as the epicenter of the virus in the U.S.

The sizeable donation of 40 ventilators from Tesla will be able to assist hundreds of patients in breathing, as COVID-19 is primarily a virus that attacks a victim’s lungs and respiratory system. The virus can begin to disrupt breathing patterns, and some patients who have contracted the virus have pre-existing conditions like asthma need the ventilators to continue to breathe comfortably. Musk has made every effort to disperse these machines to those in need.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that Musk would donate “hundreds” of ventilators in total, indicating that this delivery of 40 to Elmhurst is the first of many to the State and City of New York.

One of Musk’s most logical requests concerning the delivery of the ventilators is that the hospitals and healthcare facilities that are inquiring about the machines must need them. Some facilities have ordered or requested an excess of medical supplies such as N95 safety masks. The excessive ordering of these products has caused a shortage in some hospitals. Unfortunately, many of the masks and ventilators that are not available for use are sitting in storage facilities.

This situation led to Musk solidifying his stance on the severity of the virus, but clarifying the panic and overreaction from the public has caused the problem to be much more severe than it needs to be. “Yes. Just as with groceries, the panic is also causing hoarding of ventilators, preventing them from reaching the hospitals where they are needed,” Musk said.

Tesla and Musk have also donated 1,200 ventilator units to the city of Los Angeles after China had an excess of machines. In addition to buying machines and giving them to cities in need, Musk has offered worldwide shipping of ventilators to any Tesla delivery region worldwide. “Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse,” the Tesla CEO said.