Tesla Cybertruck looks production ready in Petersen Museum visit

The Tesla Cybertruck appears to have stolen the show at the inaugural Electrified Cars & Coffee meet at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Sunday. The all-electric pickup truck, which looked practically production ready, was driven to the event by Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen.

Videos and photos of the all-electric pickup truck at the Petersen Museum were shared in social media platforms on Sunday. Being one of the most highly-anticipated vehicles today, it was no surprise that the Cybertruck attracted the most attention from attendees. The fact that the Tesla Chief Designer was driving the vehicle was icing on the cake.

As noted by the Petersen Museum in its announcement, von Holzhausen was a special guest at the inaugural Electrified Cars & Coffee meet. The Tesla Chief Designer was also the host for the “first EV-only Cruise-In of the Petersen.”

Photos and videos taken by the electric vehicle community of the all-electric pickup truck suggest that the Cybertruck which was brought over to the Petersen Museum may have been a production candidate. The fit and finish of the vehicle was notably refined, and its interior looked fully built. A number of EV enthusiasts even observed that the Cybertruck seemed to have ventilated seats.

Cybertruck cameras have the red tint to them, HW4 pic.twitter.com/6w5YoajL3l — Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 25, 2023

Apart from its fit and finish and interior, other details of the Cybertruck stood out. Its cameras were observed to have a red tint to them, suggesting that the vehicle was equipped with Tesla’s Hardware 4 computer. A camera placed on the front bumper also had a slot placed above it, possibly as a way to wash the sensor in the event that it gets caked with dirt or mud.

This is either a spray nozzle for cleaning the camera or an access point to replace it if needed.



I'm betting it's just an access point but could be wrong. What do you think?



📸 @RyanZohoury https://t.co/yguD3sgjWh pic.twitter.com/7yPSLnNymM — Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) June 25, 2023

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck’s bed, or “vault,” appears to have been changed from its initial iteration. A slot close to the tail gate suggests that the Cybertruck will have outlets in its bed, though the outlets themselves were not present in the vehicle. And unlike the original prototype from late 2019, the Cybertruck that was brought over to the Petersen Museum featured a charge port on its rear fender.

Quick video of the Cybertruck bed and charge port pic.twitter.com/SqRlciy58T — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) June 25, 2023

Much like the original Cybertruck prototype, however, the vehicle brought over to the Petersen Museum featured a charge port with a cool Easter Egg — a lighted Cybertruck logo on top of the pickup truck’s NACS port instead of the traditional Tesla logo.

