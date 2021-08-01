Tesla Cybertruck and new Roadster color options teased in PUBG tie-up

By

The Tesla Cybertruck and the next-generation Roadster are among the most highly-anticipated vehicles today, and despite the amount of information that has so far been released about the vehicles, lots of details about them remain unknown. These include their paint (or in the Cybertruck’s case, color) options, which have so far been kept secret by Tesla.

This is not to say that the company has remained completely quiet about the Cybertruck and the Roadster’s paint options. Not long after the all-electric pickup truck was unveiled, Elon Musk noted on Twitter that the vehicle could be wrapped with any color that customers would prefer. He also confirmed that a matte black option would be available.

As for the next-generation Roadster, neither Musk nor Tesla has mentioned anything formal about the upcoming all-electric supercar’s paint options. The vehicle has been shown to the public in three finishes so far: Red, White, and Midnight Silver. Considering that Tesla is working on a next-generation paint shop for Gigafactory Berlin, however, there is a good chance that the company’s new paint offerings would be rolled out to the new Roadster as well.

Interestingly enough, Tesla seems to be teasing some of the Cybertruck and Roadster’s color options through its tie-up with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, or Game for Peace in China. In a recent set of official teasers featuring its new Tesla-inspired elements, PUBG Mobile teased some of the Cybertruck and the new Roadster’s color customization options — and they are pretty darn cool.

The Cybertruck, for example, was teased with three finishes: “Splendid Silver,” which is very similar to the company’s working prototype; “Dystopia Blue,” which seems to be a shade or so darker than the Deep Blue Metallic paint currently offered by Tesla for its S3XY lineup; and “Black Quartz,” which was practically confirmed by Musk on Twitter. All three color options are very aesthetically pleasing.

Roadster and cybertruck are making its way into games. Teslas are the best and safest cars on the road and obviously the fastest. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/L7aE6ulHt4 — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 30, 2021

The same is true for the next-generation Roadster. The PUBG Mobile trailers have so far teased some interesting colors for the all-electric supercar, including “Diamond,” which is pretty much a polished silver shade; “Digital Waters,” a gradient-type paint that features both green and blue elements; and “Amethyst,” a stunning color that’s a bit similar to the Porsche Taycan’s Frozen Berry Metallic option.

Of course, these color options are simply tie-ins to a popular mobile game, and they may not be rolled out to the Cybertruck and new Roadster’s real-life versions. Apart from the Roadsters’ “Digital Waters” gradient-type paint, however, all the color options that have so far been made available in PUBG Mobile‘s Teslas seem very feasible for the vehicles’ real-life counterparts. Tesla’s next-generation pain shop is already built in Giga Berlin, after all, as per the Q2 2021 Update Letter, so a new breed of Teslas with more “fun” colors may indeed be coming soon.

Watch PUBG Mobile‘s official teasers for the Cybertruck and the new Roadster’s color options in the video below.

