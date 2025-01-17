By

A Tesla Cybertruck that was imported to the United Kingdom has been seized by authorities.

In comments, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) noted that the vehicle was illegal to drive in the U.K.

The details:

The Greater Manchester Police stopped the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck in Whitefield, Bury on Thursday night.

As noted in a BBC News report, the Cybertruck was illegal to drive in the U.K. due to safety concerns.

The vehicle, which was registered and insured abroad, was confiscated by authorities.

The driver of the Cybertruck, a U.K. resident, has been reported.

The case has also been referred to Operation Wolverine, which deals with drivers operating vehicles without insurance.

The Tesla Cybertruck owner would now have to prove ownership of the vehicle, as well as proper insurance before the all-electric pickup truck could be released.

The GMP’s comments:

In a social media post, the GMP explained the reasons why the Cybertruck was confiscated.

“Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with the Cybertruck,” the Greater Manchester Police noted.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road-legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity,” the GMP added.

Cybertruck in the U.K.:

The Tesla Cybertruck has not been officially released in the U.K., though the vehicle has been spotted being brought to the country by private buyers.

The all-electric pickup truck was also brought by Tesla at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year, where it attracted a lot of attention from the event’s attendees.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

U.K. police confiscates Tesla Cybertruck, cites safety concerns