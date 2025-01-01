Tesla’s Musk shares initial details behind Cybertruck Trump hotel explosion

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared some initial details behind the shocking Cybertruck explosion in front of the Trump Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday. One person was killed and seven were injured in the incident.

Musk’s initial comments:

Amid reports of the Cybertruck explosion, Musk posted on X stating that the Tesla senior team is immediately investigating the incident.

At the time, Musk noted that he would post an update as soon as Tesla gets data from the ill-fated vehicle.

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Tesla’s initial findings:

In a follow-up post, Musk stated that Tesla could now confirm that the Cybertruck explosion was caused by fireworks and/or a bomb that was stored in the all-electric pickup truck’s bed.

This means that the explosion itself was not caused by any fault in the vehicle or any of its components.

The ill-fated Cybertruck was a rental unit. Reports have noted that the vehicle was rented through Turo.

Musk also noted that all vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion,” Musk wrote, later adding that Tesla vehicles transmit their state of health consistently.

Likely intentional:

The CEO also reiterated that law enforcement currently believes that the incident was most likely intentional.

“Appears probable to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” Musk wrote in a later post.

As noted in a segment on MSNBC, three senior US law enforcement officials have reportedly stated that the Cybertruck explosion was being investigated as a potential act of terrorism, and that the incident seemed intentional.

