Tesla Cybertruck spotted for first time since delivery timeline details emerge

Tesla Cybertruck sightings are continuing in California, but the most recent video was taken for the first time since CEO Elon Musk detailed the pickup’s potential delivery timeline at the Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

The video of the Cybertruck was spotted in California performing on-road testing by a member of the Cybertruck Owners Club Forum.

The Cybertruck has entered early stage production testing, as Tesla detailed in a series of new photos on its Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck on Wednesday. Moving toward the initial production phases, Tesla detailed some of the early manufacturing processes and showed the first images of the Cybertruck lines inside Gigafactory Texas.

CEO Elon Musk said during the call that Tesla is continuing the development of Alpha versions for testing purposes, with the first deliveries coming in Q3. Tesla will hold a dedicated delivery event for the Cybertruck, which will presumably take place in Austin. However, Musk and Tesla were unwilling to provide details regarding potential pricing or available configurations, stating those details would be available at the event.

“One thing I am confident of saying is that it’s an incredible product. It’s a Hall of Famer, I think,” Musk said. “And a product like this only comes once in a long while. So it will not be disappointing at all. It’s amazing.”

The Cybertruck has been in development since 2019, and after its unveiling in November of that year, Tesla planned to start deliveries in December 2020.

However, an onslaught of macro-level issues hit, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which widely affected supply chain operations on a global scale. Tesla had also not landed on a final design for the Cybertruck. While Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen said that the company will likely never adopt a “pencils down” approach, it has landed on what it believes is the ideal look, at least for now.

Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders are thirsty for details regarding pricing, and, strangely, the automaker will likely not release any details until close to or at the delivery event itself.

Tesla originally had plans to roll out Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor powertrains for the Cybertruck. Still, it seems the lineup has changed slightly based on some information obtained from those who have spoken to company employees.

