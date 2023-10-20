Tesla Cybertruck underwent ‘Al Capone style’ bulletproof testing, Elon Musk reveals

By

The Tesla Cybertruck underwent “Al Capone-style” bulletproof testing with a Tommy Gun, CEO Elon Musk revealed on X.

A video shared by a member of the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley showed a Cybertruck driving down the highway with what appeared to be around 40-50 bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing 📐👽🤯 Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023

CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck had an “entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun” emptied into the driver door “Al Capone style,” which revealed the truck would keep occupants safe as no bullets penetrated into the cabin.

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

The testing is extreme, but the Cybertruck is an extreme vehicle. In 2019, when it was unveiled to the public by Musk and Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, the team attempted to show the durability and safety of the truck by slamming into the side of it with a sledgehammer, as well as a steel ball, which resulted in a very public window-breaking.

Tesla filed for various parts of the Cybertruck to be capable of extreme durability. A patent revealed that the Cybertruck glass would be more durable and stronger than basically anything that is currently offered on the market.

It offered a 10 percent chance of failure with an impact of 2 J.

When the Cybertruck made an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage in 2021, Musk was asked by the former late-night TV show host why anyone would want bulletproof, armored glass on their truck.

“Because it’s badass, and it’s super cool,” Musk said. “Do you want your truck to be bulletproof or not?”

Musk has hinted in the past that the Cybertruck will be the finest in apocalypse protection technology, satirically hinting that add-ons like the Boring Company flamethrower would be available.

However, we can see it would survive some incredibly treacherous conditions, including a warzone, it appears.

