Tesla Cybertruck VIN Decoder goes live, revealing configurations and weight

Tesla Cybertruck’s VIN Decoder has gone live on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, revealing the configurations and weight of the all-electric pickup truck.

The Cybertruck shares the same categorization as the Semi, whereas the Model S, X, 3, and Y share a category, according to the documents.

The Cybertruck appears to have a Dual and Triple Motor configuration, the decoder reveals. The eighth digit of the Cybertruck VIN will determine the configuration of the powertrain, and D will designate a Dual Motor vehicle. E will be a Triple Motor.

Additionally, the vehicle’s gross weight has two classes: G, which would be between 8,001 and 9,000 pounds, and H, which is between 9,001 and 10,000 pounds.

The VIN decoder was first seen by Greggertruck.

Just days after Tesla announced it would begin Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, it appears the vehicle has finally started making its way through the federal hurdles it needed to jump through prior to it landing in customer’s hands.

We have been monitoring the EPA and NHTSA websites, looking for any clues that various agencies have tested the Cybertruck for regulatory approval. The EPA still has still not uploaded or confirmed to us that the Cybertruck has landed a Certificate of Conformity, which means it could enter the stream of commerce.

However, it appears that with the launch of the VIN Decoder for the Cybertruck, the NHTSA has made strides in the testing of the vehicle and Tesla is finally close to or has landed the necessary approvals to begin deliveries of the pickup.

Moving forward, we would expect the EPA to release the Cybertruck’s Certificate of Conformity, which would also reveal the truck’s range and efficiency metrics, giving us a better idea of what size battery pack the pickup will equip.

Additionally, crash test ratings from the NHTSA should follow within the coming weeks as we near Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event from Gigafactory Texas.

