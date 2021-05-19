Tesla is reiterating the Cybertruck’s late 2021 initial delivery guidance

By

It appears that Tesla is really looking to start the production of the Cybertruck later this year. In a message reaching out to Cybertruck reservation holders, the EV maker reiterated its late 2021 initial delivery target, suggesting that the all-electric pickup may reach the hands of its customers sooner than expected.

Tesla’s message to its Cybertruck reservation holders were initially shared on Twitter. The message was quite brief, though it mentioned something interesting in the way that it mentioned the upcoming production of the all-electric pickup. Following is Tesla’s message. It also invited reservation holders to test drive a Model 3 or Model Y.

@Tesla is officially reaching out to Cybertruck reservation holders and confirming a late 2021 production start! @WillieBeamin85 pic.twitter.com/Nvepej0GMh — peyton (@peytonlschaefer) May 18, 2021

“Hello from Tesla! Congratulations on taking the first step to becoming a Tesla Owner! The Cybertruck will start production in late 2021 and will be an exciting time for everyone. We have exciting news! We opened a new location in Fort Myers! Since the Cybertruck has yet to be released, we would like to extend an invitation to test drive a Model that is currently available. We have the Model 3 and Y available for test driving,” the message read.

Based on comments from Cybertruck reservation holders online, it appears that the message has only been sent to some customers. In a Twitter thread about the message posted by @peytonlschaefer, for example, a number of Cybertruck reservation holders confirmed that they received the same message, but others noted that they did not receive any communication about the all-electric pickup truck.

Tesla’s message about the Cybertruck’s initial production remains interesting, however, especially in light of Elon Musk’s recent comments about the Model Y that would be produced in Gigafactory Texas. According to Musk, the Model Y from Texas would launch with Tesla’s custom 4680 cells, the same batteries that are expected to be used for the Cybertruck. If Tesla could start Model Y production in Giga Texas with 4680 cells outright, then the company may be able to produce some Cybertrucks by the end of the year as well.

The Tesla Cybertruck is quite controversial and polarizing due to its looks, which Elon Musk describes as a cyberpunk, futuristic armored personnel carrier. The vehicle shocked the automotive industry when it was unveiled, and it has practically reached cult status since. Despite its unique appearance, Elon Musk has mentioned in the past that the Cybertruck is shaping up to be one of Tesla’s most popular vehicles.

“I have never seen actually such a level of demand at this — we’ve never seen anything like it. I think we will make about as many as we can sell for many years. So — as many — we’ll sell as many as we can make. It’s going to be pretty nuts,” Musk said during a previous earnings call.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla is reiterating the Cybertruck’s late 2021 initial delivery guidance