The GMC Hummer EV weighs more than a Tesla Model S and Model 3 combined

The GMC Hummer EV will not only be one of the most massive consumer electric vehicles on the market; it will likely be one of the heaviest as well. As per recent reports, the GMC Hummer EV would tip the scales at 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilos), effectively making it the heaviest Hummer to date. And that’s saying something, considering the Hummer’s reputation as a gas-guzzling giant monster of a vehicle.

Initial reports about the Hummer EV’s weight were shared in GM enthusiast sites, though motoring publication Autoblog was able to get a confirmation from a GMC spokesperson that the vehicle’s 9,046-pound weight was indeed accurate.

As a point of comparison, the Hummer H1 Alpha, the vehicle widely considered as the ultimate Hummer, weighed an impressive 8,113 pounds. It was followed by the much more civilized Hummer H2, which featured a 6.2-liter V8 engine and a weight of 6,614 pounds. The Hummer H3, the last of GM’s original gas-guzzling line, was the lightest at 4,600 pounds.

The Hummer EV’s 9,046-pound weight makes it quite hefty even among electric vehicles. It is, for one, heavier than the heaviest Tesla Model S and the heaviest Tesla Model 3 combined. This is because the Tesla Model S Plaid is listed with a weight of 4,766 pounds, while the Model 3 Performance is listed with a weight of 4,065 pounds. It should also be noted that Teslas are generally considered as heavy vehicles, thanks to their massive battery packs.

So why does the Hummer EV weigh so much? Part of it is the fact that it is just a very big truck, measuring 216.8 inches long, 86.7 inches wide, and 81.1 inches tall. This effectively allows the vehicle to dwarf the Hummer H1, which was 185 inches long, 87 inches wide, and about 78 inches tall. Of course, the GMC Hummer EV’s 200 kWh battery pack likely accounts for a lot of the weight as well.

It should be noted that the Hummer EV’s 9,046-pound weight has only been confirmed for the Launch Edition variant, which is expected to feature 1,000 horsepower, a 200 kWh battery, and the capability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds. Other variants of the Hummer EV, particularly those that would be equipped with a smaller battery pack, would likely be considerably lighter.

