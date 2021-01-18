Tesla renews contract with Jeff Dahn’s battery team at Dalhousie University

Tesla has renewed its contract with Jeff Dahn and Dalhousie University. The partnership between Tesla and the Canadian University, which started on June 8th, 2016, held the intention of developing longer-lasting, lower-cost EV batteries.

For years, Tesla has been working with Dahn’s research team to develop new strategies for EV battery development and longevity. One of the most notable was an electrolyte solvent, which Dahn’s team submitted a patent for on behalf of Tesla in the company’s search for a 1 million mile-capable battery cell.

It appears that the partnership has been extended, based on a new announcement from the school.

On Monday, January 18th, Dalhousie University published a press release that announced the addition of two new scientists who will act as the school’s newest research chairs in the development of electric vehicle batteries and technology. Dr. Chongyin Yang and Dr. Michael Metzger, two established scientsts in the battery industry, will join Dalhousie’s exclusive partnership with Tesla to develop world-class electric vehicle batteries.

Dalhousie University detailed the addition of Dr. Yang and Dr. Metzger:

“Dr. Chongyin Yang is the Tesla Canada Research Chair and has been working on materials and devices for energy conversion and storage for 12 years. Prior to coming to Dalhousie University, Dr. Yang was an assistant research scientist in the Department of Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Maryland, where he led research projects on material and device development for high energy aqueous lithium-ion batteries.

Dr. Michael Metzger is the Herzberg-Dahn Chair and received a diploma from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the top-ranked university in Germany and the European Union. While completing his graduate studies, Dr. Metzger developed innovative methods to study the lifetime and aging of lithium-ion batteries in close collaboration with BASF and BMW. He has also worked in the Silicon Valley tech industry as a research engineer for Robert Bosch, the largest supplier for the automotive industry.”

Dahn commented on the addition of both of the new Doctors, stating that he was extremely pleased with the announcement and looks forward to the contributions they will make. “Our goal is to continue to help Tesla develop better advanced batteries for its products. Dr. Yang and Dr. Metzger bring new ideas, new methods, and new expertise as well as a full commitment to electric transportation and renewable energy to the partnership,” Dahn said.

Additionally, Dalhousie announced that their partnership with Tesla has been extended until at least 2026.

“The initial research agreement between Dalhousie University and Tesla was signed in June 2015. This collaboration is a first between the leading American electric vehicle company and a Canadian university. Work officially began with Tesla in 2016, and the partnership has been renewed until at least 2026.”

Tesla also commented on Yang and Metzger's new roles, which will help the company in their pursuit of longer lasting and more powerful EV battery cells.

“We are thrilled to be extending and expanding our work with Dalhousie and Jeff Dahn with the addition of Chongyin and Michael. We look forward to their important contributions in battery technology to help achieve our mission,” the automaker said.

